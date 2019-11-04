Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Cut by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $90.13 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.24.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

