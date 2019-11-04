Foundation Mastercard Sells 7,542 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32.

On Thursday, October 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00.

MA traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.33. 3,724,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

