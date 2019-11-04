FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 2,609,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,180. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $52,281,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,575,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,777,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

