Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded at Macquarie

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $2.80 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

