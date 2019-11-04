Fusion Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,542,000 after buying an additional 134,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 355,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,906. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.