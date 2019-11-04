Fusion Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.26 on Monday. 71,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,845. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.