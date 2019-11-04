Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on the stock.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,496.75 ($19.56) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,072.19. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,432.80 ($18.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.04 ($1,417.80).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

