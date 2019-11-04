FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Line’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,500.00.

Line stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 1.10. Line has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Line by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Line during the third quarter worth $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Line by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Line by 2,503.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Line during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

