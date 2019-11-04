FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 99,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

