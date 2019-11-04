FY2019 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Acadian Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$16.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.62. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$14.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $281.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

