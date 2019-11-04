FY2019 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Corp Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $6.69 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.