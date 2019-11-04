FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Raised by SunTrust Banks

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ducommun by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

