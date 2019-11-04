FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Raised by Analyst

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $7.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.00.

CCA stock opened at C$114.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$61.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.24.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total value of C$166,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,736.50. Also, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total value of C$27,573.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,621 shares of company stock valued at $380,640 in the last quarter.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

