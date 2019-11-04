G.Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research analyst J. He now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $219.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

