Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Announces Earnings Results

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Gannett’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gannett stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Gannett has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

