Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – William Blair lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $156.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Gartner has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 17,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after purchasing an additional 352,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,326,000 after purchasing an additional 138,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

