Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.17. 6,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,126. Gartner has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.