Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is set to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $809.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GTES opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 264,708 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,101,781.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 282,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $2,322,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,286,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,815 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

