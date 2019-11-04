GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect GCI Liberty to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. On average, analysts expect GCI Liberty to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLIBA opened at $70.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

