General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.39. 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,019. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

