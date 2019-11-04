General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $51.38. 2,454,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

