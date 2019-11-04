General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $121,277,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. General Motors has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

