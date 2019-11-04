Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 23540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Genesis Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

