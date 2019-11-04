GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $58.00

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 297.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,001. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth $699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth $199,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

