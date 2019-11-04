Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 10th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 3.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Gentex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gentex by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,914 shares of company stock worth $1,284,113 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 13,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

