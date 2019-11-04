Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Position Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

THRM stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

