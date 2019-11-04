Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

