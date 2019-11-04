Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genworth MI Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.60.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$53.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.18 and a 52 week high of C$53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.59%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Director Brian Leo Hurley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$3,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,028 shares in the company, valued at C$3,802,567.96. Also, Senior Officer Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.18, for a total value of C$188,556.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,257. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,506.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

