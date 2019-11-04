George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 200,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial makes up 77.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $218,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

BOKF traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $79.82. 161,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

