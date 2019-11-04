Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.45. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 17,584,250 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gerdau by 1,100.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

