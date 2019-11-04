Gexan Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75,444.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $127,690.00 and $75,444.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00772044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00223010 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00065949 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003484 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,488,851 coins and its circulating supply is 2,063,242 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.