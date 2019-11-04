GFS Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,791.44 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,763.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,842.18. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

