Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $36.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 1,044,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.