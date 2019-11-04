GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $85,645.00 and $4,752.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,460.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.01970644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.89 or 0.03082870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00653045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00667213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00052673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00401151 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,454,524 coins and its circulating supply is 7,454,514 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

