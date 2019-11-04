Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $990,672 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

