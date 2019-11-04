GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,650 at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,763.67 ($23.05).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,942.38). Insiders have acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $568,385 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

