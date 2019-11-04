Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.92. 4,338,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

