Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 2,091 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,748. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.