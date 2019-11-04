Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 236.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of SDIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. 1,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

