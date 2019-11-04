Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Shares Down 19.6%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM)’s share price traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, 115,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 125,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.