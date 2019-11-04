Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €8.65 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.65 ($10.06) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.01).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

