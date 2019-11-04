Golos Price Down 55.4% This Week (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Golos has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. Golos has a market cap of $218,500.00 and $60.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Golos Profile

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 180,302,341 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

