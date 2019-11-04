Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.