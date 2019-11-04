Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.70 ($27.55).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GYC. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

FRA:GYC traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €21.24 ($24.70). The stock had a trading volume of 241,036 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.92. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

