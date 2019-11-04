Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

SKT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. 32,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

