Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,389. The company has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.