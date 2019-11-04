Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,627,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,754,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,984,000 after buying an additional 928,427 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,851,000 after buying an additional 1,716,198 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,130. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

