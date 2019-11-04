Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 20,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 76,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,713 shares in the company, valued at C$424,345.24. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,835.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.