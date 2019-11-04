Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,497. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $37,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,261 shares of company stock valued at $313,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

