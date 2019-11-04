Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Davita were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Davita by 5.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,550,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Davita by 33.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.